La. governor orders flags at half staff in wake of tragic Fl. school shooting

Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered flags be flown at half staff in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

All United States and Louisiana flags flying over public buildings will be flown as half staff until sunset on February 19 in remembrance of the 17 victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"My heart is heavy for those who have lost children and loved ones, and I am hopeful that they may find peace during this time of grief. I pray that the injured may make a quick recovery. As we enter the season of Lent, may the families of those lost and injured take some solace in scripture, ‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.’ Donna and I, as well as every citizen of Louisiana, stand in support with the people of Parkland and the state of Florida," said Edwards in a statement.

Click here to read the full executive order from Edwards.

