Powerball winner who demands anonymity to get money

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool). Attorney Steven M. Gordon, who represents lottery winner "Jane Doe", holds up an annual report from the New Hampshire Lottery during a hearing in the Jane Doe v. NH Lottery Commission case at Hillsborough Superior Court ...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Attorney Steven M. Gordon, who represents lottery winner "Jane Doe", left, listens to New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charles McIntyre following a hearing in the Jane Doe v. NH Lottery Commission case at Hillsborough ...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charles McIntyre, right, addresses reporters following a hearing in the Jane Doe v. NH Lottery Commission case at Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. La...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool). Attorney William Shaheen, center, who represents lottery winner "Jane Doe", talks with New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charles McIntyre, right, prior to a hearing in the Jane Doe v. NH Lottery Commission case at...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, FIle). FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, cashiers Kathy Robinson, left, and Ethel Kroska, right, both of Merrimack, N.H., sell a lottery ticket at Reeds Ferry Market convenience store in Merrimack. A woman who bought the ...

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court.

In a court filing on Thursday, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up. The winning ticket will be placed in a secure location until a court decides whether it's subject to the state's Right to Know Law.

Lawyers for the woman, identified as Jane Doe, say she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot, without realizing it would result in her name and address being made public. Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner's name, town and prize amount are public information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.