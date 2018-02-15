One dead in motorcycle wreck on Florida Boulevard

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported traffic fatality on Florida Boulevard.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 in the 12400 block of Florida Boulevard near Longbow Drive. BRPD says the person was killed in a motorcycle wreck. No other details are currently available.

According to witnesses on the scene, there were two people on the motorcycle, which was headed west on Florida, when a car turned in front of it. Witnesses also say a woman died on the scene and a man was taken to the hospital. The woman was reportedly the passenger on the motorcycle.

This is the scene of the motorcycle crash on Florida Blvd near Little John. One person is dead. Florida shut down westbound @WAFB pic.twitter.com/tLSorvL2BO — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 15, 2018

We will update this story when we know more.

