One dead in motorcycle wreck on Florida Boulevard

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported traffic fatality on Florida Boulevard.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 in the 12400 block of Florida Boulevard near Longbow Drive. BRPD says the person was killed in a motorcycle wreck. No other details are currently available.

According to witnesses on the scene, there were two people on the motorcycle, which was headed west on Florida, when a car turned in front of it. Witnesses also say a woman died on the scene and a man was taken to the hospital. The woman was reportedly the passenger on the motorcycle.

