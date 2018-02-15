ID RELEASED: Woman killed in motorcycle wreck on Florida Boulevard

One woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Florida Boulevard Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 in the 12400 block of Florida Boulevard near Longbow Drive. The wreck resulted in the death of Tiffany Brabham, 29, of Pride, who was the passenger on the motorcycle.

The 31-year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials with BRPD say the wreck involved a 2005 Buick Century and a 2005 Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle.

The on scene investigation revealed the Buick was headed east on Florida when it tried to make a left turn to the north side service road. The motorcycle, which was headed west in the outside lane of Florida, hit the passenger rear door of the Buick. As a result of the impact, both the driver and the rider of the motorcycle were ejected. Both were wearing helmets.

The 63-year-old male driver, along with the two rear passengers of the Buick, were all wearing their seat belts and were not injured.

This is the scene of the motorcycle crash on Florida Blvd near Little John. One person is dead. Florida shut down westbound @WAFB pic.twitter.com/tLSorvL2BO — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 15, 2018

The crash remains under investigation.

