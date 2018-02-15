Teenager dead after shooting on Prescott Road

Officials responded to a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon that left one teenage victim dead.

The incident reportedly happened late in the afternoon on Thursday, February 15 in the 5000 block of Prescott Road. Emergency officials transported one victim to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. The 15-year-old victim later died from their injuries.

The identity of the teen has not been released at this time. We will update the story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.