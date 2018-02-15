Police searching for killer of middle school student

Police need help from the public to find the person responsible for killing a 15-year-old boy.

Raymond Phillips died Thursday, Feb. 15 after he was shot. It happened in the 5700 block of Prescott Road at roughly 3:45 p.m.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Phillips was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries.

Phillips was a student of Broadmoor Middle School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they grieve over this senseless tragedy," states a press release from EBR Schools. "Our school district is working to provide support for the students and faculty impacted during this difficult time. School guidance counselors, I CARE specialists, and other support staff will be on campus providing support over the next several days."

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in this case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.