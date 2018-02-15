Police searching for killer of 15-year-old boy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police searching for killer of 15-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police need help from the public to find the person responsible for killing a 15-year-old boy. 

Raymond Phillips died Thursday, Feb. 15 after he was shot. It happened in the 5700 block of Prescott Road at roughly 3:45 p.m. 

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Phillips was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries. 

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in this case. 

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

