Police searching for killer of 15-year-old boy

Police need help from the public to find the person responsible for killing a 15-year-old boy.

Raymond Phillips died Thursday, Feb. 15 after he was shot. It happened in the 5700 block of Prescott Road at roughly 3:45 p.m.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Phillips was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in this case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.