Police arrest alleged killer of middle school student

UPDATE

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, March 22 in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the motive in the case is still unknown at this time. The teen arrested was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second degree murder and illegal possession of handgun by a juvenile.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police need help from the public to find the person responsible for killing a 15-year-old boy.

Raymond Phillips died Thursday, Feb. 15 after he was shot. It happened in the 5700 block of Prescott Road at roughly 3:45 p.m.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Phillips was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He later died from his injuries.

Phillips was a student of Broadmoor Middle School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they grieve over this senseless tragedy," states a press release from EBR Schools. "Our school district is working to provide support for the students and faculty impacted during this difficult time. School guidance counselors, I CARE specialists, and other support staff will be on campus providing support over the next several days."

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in this case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.