Identity of teen boy killed in shooting on Prescott Road released

Officials responded to a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon that left one teenage boy dead.

The incident reportedly happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 in the 5700 block of Prescott Road. Emergency officials transported one victim to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. The 15-year-old male victim later died from his injuries at a local hospital. The teen has been identified as Raymond Phillips. He sustained a gunshot wound while standing in the parking lot, officials say.

There are no known suspects at this time. Anyone with information in the case should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Baton Rouge: Interactive homicide map (2018)

