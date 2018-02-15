1 in serious condition after shooting on Prescott Road

Officials responded to a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon that left one victim in serious condition.

The incident reportedly happened late in the afternoon on Thursday, February 15 in the 5000 block of Prescott Road. Emergency officials have transported one victim to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition. No other details were available about the shooting.

We will update the story when we know more.

