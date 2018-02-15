Strawberry farmers yield sweet returns despite bitter winter

Statistics show Louisiana ranks second in the nation for homicides related to domestic abuse.More >>
Statistics show Louisiana ranks second in the nation for homicides related to domestic abuse.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported traffic fatality on Florida Boulevard.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported traffic fatality on Florida Boulevard.More >>
Autopsy results have been released for a 19-year-old woman found dead in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
Autopsy results have been released for a 19-year-old woman found dead in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a 7-year-old child.More >>
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a 7-year-old child.More >>
Officials responded to a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon that left one victim in serious condition.More >>
Officials responded to a shooting on Prescott Road Thursday afternoon that left one victim in serious condition.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
Alone. A picture speaks a thousand words, but one photo circulating on social media can be described with one. He is alone. Dressed in a button down, the man sits in a booth with a card neatly propped on the table. Two plates, two sets of silverware and two glasses of wine lay in front of him. Across from the otherwise romantic spread sits an ornate bottle, holding what once showered him in loving embraces, laughs and memories. For just one meal, he wa...More >>
Alone. A picture speaks a thousand words, but one photo circulating on social media can be described with one. He is alone. Dressed in a button down, the man sits in a booth with a card neatly propped on the table. Two plates, two sets of silverware and two glasses of wine lay in front of him. Across from the otherwise romantic spread sits an ornate bottle, holding what once showered him in loving embraces, laughs and memories. For just one meal, he wa...More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>