Pan-Sautéed Fillet of Speckled Trout on Bed of Red and Golden Beets

Air date: February 15, 2018

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 2 servings

Comment:

Speckled trout can be prepared a variety of ways. In Louisiana, it is popular to fry fish, but this recipe requires a simple pan-sauté, then it’s topped over a bed of red and golden beets. Perfectly elegant for a nice dinner at home.

Ingredients:

2 (4–6 ounce) fillets of speckled trout or other white fish

2 red baby beets, trimmed and scrubbed

2 golden baby beets, trimmed and scrubbed

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ cup flour

¼ cup vinaigrette, optional

½ cup chopped parsley

Method:

You may wish to wear kitchen gloves and an apron while handling beets as they easily stain skin and clothing. After beets are scrubbed and trimmed, cut beets shoestring-style with ¼-inch thickness. Season beets with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. If roasting beets, preheat oven to 375°F. Evenly layer beets onto a cookie sheet and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake 20 minutes or until tender. If boiling beets, bring water to a boil in a medium pot. Boil 7–10 minutes or until tender. Once prepared, set aside. To prepare speckled trout, in a 10-inch sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Season flour to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Season fish lightly using salt and pepper. When oil is hot, coat fish in seasoned flour, shaking off all excess. Place in sauté pan and cook until golden brown on both sides. Before serving, you may wish to coat roasted beets in vinaigrette of your choice. To serve, place a scoop of beets in the center of a 10-inch plate and top with 1 fillet of fish. Garnish with parsley if desired.