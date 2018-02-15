4 pet food companies announce recalls due to salmonella concerns

This week, four different pet food companies have issued recalls due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

The potential contamination doesn't just pose a threat to animals, but also to humans who may be handling the food.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), two people have gotten salmonella from some Raws for Paws dog food. To prevent the spread of salmonella, the FDA recommends washing your hands thoroughly after handling pet food.

If you have any of the recalled food, you should immediately stop feeding it to your pet and should see a doctor if you're experiencing any symptoms of salmonella exposure (lethargic feeling, fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, and diarrhea). You should also bring your pet to the vet if they are showing symptoms.

The following pet food products have been recalled. Click the links below to see details about which specific products have been recalled:

