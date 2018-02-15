Southern drops opener to UIC, Grambling on deck

Illinois-Chicago starting pitcher Ryan Campbell pitched seven scoreless innings against Southern, allowing only three hits, in the Flames 3-0 victory over the Jaguars.
UIC (1-0) scored two runs off of Jags' (0-1) starter Tyler Robinson in the fourth inning.
Scott Ota and Aaron Ackerman started the fourth inning with back-to-back walks for the Flames.
A single by Bowen Ogata scored Ota from second base and Ackerman scored on Southern's only error of the game.
UIC added an insurance run in the eighth inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Michael Wright led the Southern offense with two hits, Tristan Rojas and Xavier Moore each had a hit.
Jags Weekend Schedule:
Friday: Illinois-Chicago beat Southern, 3-0
Friday: Grambling State (New Orleans | Wesley-Barrow Stadium at 3:30 p.m.)
Saturday: Illinois-Chicago (New Orleans | Wesley-Barrow Stadium at 2 p.m. on the MLB Network)
Sunday: New Orleans (New Orleans at 3 p.m.)
