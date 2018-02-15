Southern drops opener to UIC, Grambling on deck

Southern University Jags take on Illinois-Chicago in New Orleans at Wesley-Barrow Stadium (Source: WAFB)

Illinois-Chicago starting pitcher Ryan Campbell pitched seven scoreless innings against Southern, allowing only three hits, in the Flames 3-0 victory over the Jaguars.

UIC (1-0) scored two runs off of Jags' (0-1) starter Tyler Robinson in the fourth inning.

Scott Ota and Aaron Ackerman started the fourth inning with back-to-back walks for the Flames.

A single by Bowen Ogata scored Ota from second base and Ackerman scored on Southern's only error of the game.

UIC added an insurance run in the eighth inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Michael Wright led the Southern offense with two hits, Tristan Rojas and Xavier Moore each had a hit.

Jags Weekend Schedule:

Friday: Illinois-Chicago beat Southern, 3-0

Friday: Grambling State (New Orleans | Wesley-Barrow Stadium at 3:30 p.m.)

Saturday: Illinois-Chicago (New Orleans | Wesley-Barrow Stadium at 2 p.m. on the MLB Network)

Sunday: New Orleans (New Orleans at 3 p.m.)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.