New coaching era begins at Southern Friday night

There will be a new look in the Southern dugout this season.

The Kerrick Jackson era begins Friday against Illinois-Chicago at Wesley-Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.

Jackson takes over the Jaguar baseball program, following the retirement of long time head coach Roger Cador at the end of last season.

John Pope returns to Southern this season after a breakout 2017 season.

Pope had a .349 batting average last season, with eight home runs and 43 RBI.

Southern's leader on the mound this year is pitcher Jacob Snyder.

Snyder led the Jaguars with a 2.89 ERA, four wins and 29 strikeouts in 2017.

Jags Weekend Schedule:

Friday: Illinois-Chicago (New Orleans | Wesley-Barrow Stadium at 12 p.m.)

Friday: Grambling State (New Orleans | Wesley-Barrow Stadium at 3:30 p.m.)

Saturday: Illinois-Chicago (New Orleans | Wesley-Barrow Stadium at 2 p.m. on the MLB Network)

Sunday: New Orleans (New Orleans at 3 p.m.)

