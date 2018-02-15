City leaders break ground on expanded Aviation Business Park

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined other city leaders at the Aviation Business Park to break ground on the expansion of Airpark Boulevard.

The expansion means crews will start building on the 250 empty acres near the airport, paving the way for aviation businesses to set up shop.

"We've got available land, but no way to access it,” said Ralph Hennessy, assistant airport director. “And so this is allowing us to put entryway into the 250 acres that we can use for the business park."

Hennessy says new businesses could start construction within the next year. They’re hoping to attract aviation companies that will do innovative work in the industry. They expect to add many jobs.

"When we talk about uplifting Baton Rouge and increasing opportunities, the airport is an integral part of that process,” Broome said. “With jobs, with economic development, and expansion."

The business park is located off of Blount Road, roughly a few miles from the airport. The expansion of the road is being paid for with gr ant money, according to Hennessy.

Mayor Broome is also glad the airport is in north Baton Rouge, an area she wants to focus on for economic development.

"People need to remember that the airport is located in north Baton Rouge,” Broome said. “So it's certainly part of investing in this community.”

