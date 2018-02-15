Grand jury indicts man accused of killing baby son

A man accused of killing his baby son has been formally charged by the courts.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Fabian Smith, 33, of Zachary, on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 11-month-old son, Jericho Smith.

It happened on Oct. 14, 2017.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office reported the child died from multiple gunshot wounds, multiple stab wounds, and blunt force trauma.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said the baby was found dead at the home and that Fabian Smith was the only adult there at the time.

Smith is also charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

