4th suspect now booked in Assumption Parish in theft of man with disability

The fourth and final suspect accused of stealing from a disabled man has now been booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported Austin Albarado, 26, of Pierre Part, is charged with exploitation of the infirmed.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said a bank card and cash were stolen from a home on Bayou Drive in Pierre Part on July 16. He added investigators learned the victim suffers from a physical infirmity that prevented him from seeing what was happening around him.

APSO reported Albarado and three other suspects were identified by detectives and arrested at a motel in Morgan City. Terry Ganell, 51, Addie Breaux, 35, and Kasey Lynn Thomas, 33, have also been charged in the case.

Detectives believe Ganel planned the theft, drove the others to the home, and then drove them to the motel in Morgan City where they were all captured.

Investigators added they were found some of the stolen items at the motel where the suspects were arrested.

Bond has not been set for Albarado.

