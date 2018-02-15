Crime Stoppers outage only allows for tips via telephone - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crime Stoppers outage only allows for tips via telephone

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported an outage is currently affecting its tip input database.

Officials said they are unable to receive tips via text, Facebook, or the website. 

They added the only way for tipsters to provide information is through the Crime Stoppers line at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly