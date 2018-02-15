WANTED: Man accused of stalking, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

Police are looking for a suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Jamar Nash, also known as "Peanut Nash," 42, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department on terrorizing and several other charges.

Investigators said Nash’s ex-girlfriend contacted police on February 3 to report he had stalking her. Detectives reported finding threatening text messages Nash allegedly sent to the victim, one of which included a photo of a newspaper article about a recent murder-suicide.

"I’ll kill you in front of the police station for a bigger news story," officials said the text message read that accompanied the photo.

Authorities added Nash has a lengthy criminal history.

He is sought on charges of terrorizing, improper telephone communications, stalking, and simple assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.