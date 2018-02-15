CAUGHT: Man accused of stalking, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

Jamar Nash, also known as "Peanut Nash" (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)

A man wanted for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend has been taken into custody.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Jamar Nash, also known as "Peanut Nash," 42, was captured by the Baton Rouge Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

Investigators said Nash’s ex-girlfriend contacted police on February 3 to report he had stalking her. Detectives reported finding threatening text messages Nash allegedly sent to the victim, one of which included a photo of a newspaper article about a recent murder-suicide.

"I’ll kill you in front of the police station for a bigger news story," officials said the text message read that accompanied the photo.

Authorities added Nash has a lengthy criminal history.

He faces charges of terrorizing, improper telephone communications, stalking, and simple assault.

