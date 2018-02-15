Baton Rouge location chosen for LSU marijuana facility

A warehouse on Petroleum Drive near Highland Road will house a medical marijuana facility associated with LSU, an official with the LSU AgCenter confirmed Thursday.

The 36,000 sq. ft. facility will be renovated to include an area to grow the plant plus a 5,000 sq. ft. research lab. Students under 21 will not be allowed to work at the facility.

Back in September, LSU finalized its contract with GB Sciences to produce the medical pot. Under the agreement, over a five-year period, LSU will receive $3.4 million or 10 percent gross revenue – whichever is greater. GB Sciences will also support the research work.

While plants have not yet been moved into the facility, the LSU official said the plan is still to have product available to patients by late summer.

Under state law, the medical pot can only be distributed to patients with specific conditions, including cancer, seizures, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. Those patients must receive a recommendation from a licensed doctor – not a prescription.

Only LSU and Southern can legally grow pot in Louisiana.

