Mayor creates Blight Strike Team - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mayor creates Blight Strike Team

(Source: WAFB) (Source: WAFB)

Information provided by office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

BATON ROUGE, LA - Today (Feb. 15, 2018), Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the creation of a Blight Strike Team tasked with reviewing the blight elimination process and recommending administrative changes to improve blight remediation efforts in East Baton Rouge Parish.

"The Blight Strike Team brings together several community partners with an interest in swiftly and efficiently addressing blighted properties throughout East Baton Rouge Parish," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. "I look forward to working with them toward solutions. Blight elimination is of vital importance to improving public safety and advancing economic development efforts in our communities." 

The Blight Strike Team will include community partners, City-Parish department leaders, redevelopment officials, and Metro Council members, and will work side-by-side with the Metro Council’s Blight Study Committee which will focus on code issues.

The team will also include two Mayoral appointments and two Metro Council appointments, and will be chaired by Bettsie Baker Miller. Ms. Miller has an extensive background in administrative management, finance, accounting, and public affairs issues. Ms. Miller holds a BS and MBA from LSU with an emphasis in economics, management, and accounting.

One member from each of the following organizations will join the Blight Strike Team:

                        Federation of Civic Association

                        Baton Rouge North Economic Development District

                        Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance

                        Downtown Development District

                        Citizens Against Drugs and Violence

                        Together Baton Rouge

                        East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority

                        Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation

                        Scotlandville Community Development Corporation

                        North Baton Rouge Blue Ribbon Committee

                        Parish Attorney’s Office

                        City-Parish Department of Development

                        Center City Development District

                        Blight Court

                        311 Call Center

                       Baton Rouge Police Department

                        East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department

                        District Attorney’s Office

                        Center for Planning Excellence

                        City-Parish Planning Commission

                        Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors

                        Baton Rouge Area Chamber of Commerce

The Blight Strike Team will meet for the first time on March 1, 2018 at 2pm.

Powered by Frankly