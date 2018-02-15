Booze beats pot at being unhealthy: Oregon poll

Many believe alcohol poses a greater danger to health than marijuana, a new study out of Oregon suggests.More >>
Many believe alcohol poses a greater danger to health than marijuana, a new study out of Oregon suggests.More >>
Schools across the country are issuing special report cards that assess a student's weight and health -- but parents often don't believe what they're seeing, a small study shows.More >>
Schools across the country are issuing special report cards that assess a student's weight and health -- but parents often don't believe what they're seeing, a small study shows.More >>
The first blood test to help diagnose a concussion has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.More >>
The first blood test to help diagnose a concussion has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.More >>
One of the main features of Obamacare -- providing insurance for adults under age 26 through their parents' health plan -- allowed many pregnant young women to obtain prenatal care, new research shows.More >>
One of the main features of Obamacare -- providing insurance for adults under age 26 through their parents' health plan -- allowed many pregnant young women to obtain prenatal care, new research shows.More >>
For young people with autism, the leap to adulthood can feel like jumping off a cliff, but researchers may be zeroing in on a safety net.More >>
For young people with autism, the leap to adulthood can feel like jumping off a cliff, but researchers may be zeroing in on a safety net.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.