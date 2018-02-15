Ascension Parish plans to file lawsuits against owners of blighted property

People in Ascension Parish who don’t take proper care of their property may soon find themselves in court.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Thursday that the parish government plans to file more than a dozen lawsuits against those property owners in "chronic" violation of the law.

"Property ownership brings with it rights and responsibilities, including the responsibility for upkeep," said Matassa. "The property owners in these lawsuits have neglected the law, refused to correct problems, and have become a nuisance to their neighbors and community."

Officials reported there have been public complaints about the properties set to be named in the lawsuits and they have been looked at by parish zoning investigators.

They added the property owners have not tried to correct the violations after receiving plenty of notice.

