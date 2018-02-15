From the First Alert Weather Team

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Thursday morning. Pleas allow extra drive time through mid-morning.

Otherwise, we're starting off with early temperatures warmer than our average "daytime high" should be this time of year. They're starting off in the mid to upper 60°s and will end up later today in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s. Expect a sun/cloud mix, perhaps a "very few" spotty showers (10% coverage) during the afternoon hours and it will be breezy, with southerly winds of 10 - 15 mph.

Overnight, there will be patchy fog late and a low of 62°. Friday, there will be fog during the early drive. Skies will be mostly cloudy and isolated showers are forecast. Again, it will be unseasonably warm, with a high of 79°.

For the weekend, set rain chances on Saturday at a 40% to 50% coverage (a few rumbles of thunder possible through the day). A few showers could also linger into the early morning hours Sunday, but only 20% coverage is expected.

