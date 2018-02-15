DA breaks down domestic violence numbers for BR area

Statistics show Louisiana ranks second in the nation for homicides related to domestic abuse.

The East Baton Rouge district attorney hosted a news conference Thursday to break down those numbers for the Baton Rouge area. District Attorney Hillar Moore presented his second annual report regarding domestic violence incidents in 2017.

Perhaps one of the most notable cases from last year was the story of Angela Gabriel. She was shot nine times in her bathtub, but she survived.

However, that's not the case for all domestic violence victims across our area.

Last year, the DA presented similar statistics for the year 2016. He said his office handled almost 2,000 domestic violence cases that year.

At the news conference last year, Moore also introduced a pilot program offering immediate help to both the offenders and victims of abuse. As a part of that program, a judge, prosecutor, and defense attorney would go to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a weekly basis to identify high and low risk offenders.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.