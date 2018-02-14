Sheriff's office to increase presence at Ascension schools in wake of shooting in Florida

On Wednesday, February 14, 17 people were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida.

In the wake of that tragic shooting, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has announced they'll be increasing their presence as schools in the parish. The sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page Wednesday, announcing their intentions to patrol schools more carefully.

To the Ascension community, especially, our school staff, parents, and students, we will be elevating our level of presence and our response plan for the next several days out of an abundance of precaution. There are no indications whatsoever of anything expected but we want to reassure our citizens that we are there for them and that we will be there for them.

At least half a dozen others were also injured in the shooting in Florida. The suspect, Nikolaus Cruz, 19, was captured.

