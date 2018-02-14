Administrators bringing parents to school instead of suspending students

Students at Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville now have the option to sit side by side with their parents or face suspension and possible expulsion.More >>
Three men have been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
The wounded goose that was rescued from the LSU lakes on Mardi Gras Day has undergone minor surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Some families still recovering from August's 2016 flood got the finishing touches put on their homes Wednesday.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Sheriff Ron Strickland said Ashley Oatis, 25, was killed in the shooting on Zion Hill Church Road. A family member tells us Oatis was a mother of two.More >>
The missing 4-year-old from South Carolina, Heidi Todd, has been found safe.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
LIVE NOW: Update in missing 4-year-old from LowcountryMore >>
