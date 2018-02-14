Obamacare helped more young women get prenatal care: study

By examining brain tissue, researchers say they've found similarities in certain mental illnesses, including autism and schizophrenia.

Highly caffeinated energy drinks aren't safe for children and teens, and should not be marketed to them, a leading sports medicine organization warns.

Hey kids, just say no to energy drinks

As if preemies didn't face enough struggles, a new study finds they have more difficulty making friends, though things improve once they start school.

For young people with autism, the leap to adulthood can feel like jumping off a cliff, but researchers may be zeroing in on a safety net.

One of the main features of Obamacare -- providing insurance for adults under age 26 through their parents' health plan -- allowed many pregnant young women to obtain prenatal care, new research shows.

While many will be showered with flowers and candy on Valentine's Day, those who have lost loved ones may find the holiday hard to bear.

Valentine's day coping tips when loved one is gone

Nearly one in 10 U.S. adults has depression, and the rate is almost twice as high for women as men, health officials say.

The scale can be your best friend -- or your worst enemy -- when you're on a diet.

The right way to weigh yourself

(HealthDay News) -- One of the main features of Obamacare -- providing insurance for adults under age 26 through their parents' health plan -- allowed many pregnant young women to obtain prenatal care, new research shows.

The study looked at nearly 1.4 million births for 24- and 25-year-old women in the United States from 2009 to 2013.

"Compared with 2009, private insurance payment for births increased" by 2013, said a team led by Jamie Daw of Harvard Medical School's department of health care policy.

And that may have meant more healthy newborns, her team added.

The Affordable Care Act's "dependent coverage provision was associated with increased private insurance payment for birth, increased use of prenatal care, and modest reduction in preterm births," the team reported in the Feb. 13 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Overall, nearly 75 percent of young pregnant women in the study received "adequate prenatal care" after the Obamacare provision took effect, compared to 73.5 percent before the change.

And the preterm birth rate fell from 9.4 percent of pregnancies prior to the change, to 9.1 percent after, the investigators found.

The Affordable Care Act's dependent coverage provision didn't help budge all pregnancy outcomes, however. Daw's group reported that "there were no significant changes in low birth weight, [neonatal ICU] admission, or cesarean delivery."

Two obstetrician-gynecologists stressed that proper prenatal care is key to keeping a mom-to-be -- and her baby -- healthy.

"Young women often do not have good health care coverage because they are just starting in the workforce or are still completing their education," noted Dr. Jennifer Wu, an ob-gyn at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"Inadequate prenatal care is a huge risk factor for bad outcomes in offspring," Wu said. "Prematurity comes with very high costs and also future consequences for the baby."

Dr. Jill Rabin helps direct ambulatory care for the Women's Health Programs at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Rabin noted that "50 percent of pregnancies in the United States are currently unplanned," but proper health care coverage means young women will be seen "more regularly by their gynecologist and will be able to optimize their health in the event of pregnancy."

More information

There's more on proper prenatal care at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.