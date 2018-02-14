Flood victims select new furniture for homes thanks to All Hands and Hearts program

Flood victims got to select new furniture for their homes (Source: WAFB)

Some families still recovering from August's 2016 flood got the finishing touches put on their homes Wednesday.

The organization All Hands and Hearts recently rebuilt 30 homes and on Wednesday, they finished up those projects, helping turn those houses into homes. The families got to go to Celtic Studios to choose the furniture they wanted.

"Those homes are empty and we both kind of agree that a home isn't really a home without furniture and a place to sleep and that stuff is important to our emotional and self-care and being able to work well,” said Tiffany Everett, a volunteer.

All the furniture was donated by Rooms to Go for these people who lost everything in the 2016 flood.

