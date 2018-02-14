St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office announces new app available for download

Sheriff Scott Anslum has announced there's now an app available for download for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The app is free and available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. To download the app, click here, or go to the app store on your phone and search for "St. Mary Parish LA Sheriff."

The app allows easy access to most of the features available on the sheriff's office website. App users can also select which push notifications they'd like to receive from the app. The app will provide informational resources for the public and help the sheriff's office with community policing efforts.

"The app is an additional way to provide transparency for the sheriff's office and encourage the public to take an active role in community policing efforts. We would love for every parish resident or visitor to download our app and sign up for our push notifications. We believe our app will be a huge benefit to the residents of St. Mary Parish and the sheriff's office as well," said Anslum.

For more information about the new app, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622 ext. 714 or click here.

