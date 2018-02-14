From the First Alert Forecast Team

Some neighborhoods enjoyed a little sunshine Wednesday thanks to breaks in the clouds through parts of the afternoon. In addition, Doppler radar stayed mostly quiet, making for a decent Valentine’s Day/Ash Wednesday with spring-like temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight. Fog returns overnight as well. That's a result of the muggy Gulf air mass in place, with temperatures expected to stay in the 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods through the night and right into Thursday morning. As was true for Wednesday morning, be prepared for a dense fog advisory for Thursday morning’s commute.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but it stays mainly dry, with little more than a couple of small blips on Doppler radar expected through the day. Thursday will be even warmer than Wednesday, with highs reaching 80° or more for many WAFB communities.

Plan for another round of fog on Friday morning with afternoon highs again climbing into the upper 70s to near 80°. A cold front will arrive in the area during the latter part of Friday. The First Alert Forecast for Friday includes scattered showers for the afternoon, but nothing active nor severe. Unfortunately, the front is expected to stall over the region through Saturday. We still do not anticipate the weekend front to be very energetic. Set rain chances on Saturday at 50 percent or so with little more than a few rumbles of thunder possible through the day.

A few showers could linger into the early morning hours for Sunday too as the front sags southward to the coastal waters and dissipates. Rain totals over the weekend for much of the area will run less than 0.5”, another sign that the weekend front will not be especially vigorous. However, the front will cool things down, at least a little bit. Look for highs on Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 70s. That's still well above average for February.

The outlook into next week keeps afternoon temperatures in the 70s. For the time being, we are posting spotty to isolated showers for Monday, scattered showers for Tuesday, and rain likely on Wednesday with the arrival of the next cold front.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.