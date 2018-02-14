Baton Rouge General welcomes first Valentine's Day baby of the year

On the morning of February 14, Baton Rouge General welcomed the first Valentine's Day baby of 2018.

Daneshia Brown and Marcus Morgan welcomed their baby girl, Miya Ke'shae Morgan, into the world the BRG's Birth Center. She was born at 10:27 a.m. weighing 6 lbs 4.4 oz. Mother and baby are both doing well.

And on Tuesday, just the day before Valentine's Day, the hospital also welcomed their first Mardi Gras baby of the year.

