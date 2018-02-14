WATCH LIVE: Active shooter at Florida High School, injuries reported, shooter at large

WATCH LIVE: Active shooter at Florida High School, injuries repo - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

(RNN)- Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The shooter is still at large.

Local media reports say multiple people are injured, some reporting up to 20.

According to officials, the incident is taking place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Police are evacuating students, who can be seen leaving the school with their hands up. 

The public high school has an enrollment of 3,158 students.

