NOPD to hold press conference about violent end to Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department will be holding a news conference Wednesday at 3 p.m. to inform the public on the latest developments.

The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of people and shots were fired.

A juvenile male was shot in the leg. He was listed in stable condition.

Tuesday night, NOPD released a photo of a suspect in the case.

A second shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at St. Charles Avenue and Second Street, where another fight broke out and an adult male was shot and later died.

The suspect in that shooting has been identified as Eddie Dingle. An arrest warrant has been issued for Dingle.

"Shooting Uptown at Second and St. Charles we have identified the perpetrator and now have arrest warrant for that person who was actually a known acquaintance with the victim at that parade," said NOPD Chief Michael Harrison. "An argument started. It got fatal. That subject began firing and shot the person. But we have an arrest warrant for his arrest so officers and detectives move really quickly. All of these things happen right there in the presence of our police officers."

Around 8 p.m. five people were shot, two fatally, in the Lower Ninth Ward in an incident that Harrison said had nothing to do with Mardi Gras and took place in a different part of town.

One victim died on the scene; another died at the hospital. Police said both were male.

The shootings occurred in the 5400 block of Andry and involved more than one suspect. The victims then drove to the the LA Xpress gas station in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

The condition of the other three victims shot in the Lower Ninth Ward is unknown at this time.

