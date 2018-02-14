First blood test to help diagnose brain injuries gets US OK

By LINDSEY TANNER
AP Medical Writer
U.S. health regulators have approved the first blood test to help diagnose traumatic brain injuries.
The move means Banyan Biomarkers can commercialize its test, giving the San Diego-based company an edge in the biotech industry's race to find a way to diagnose concussions.
The test doesn't detect concussions, but instead measures two proteins present in brain cells. A blow to the head can cause the proteins to leak into the bloodstream. Banyan's research shows the test can detect them up within 12 hours of injury. It's designed to help doctors quickly determine which patients with suspected concussions may have brain bleeding or other brain injury.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the test Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
