Shooting victim found in car in grocery store parking lot expected to survive

Police responded to a gunshot victim found in the parking lot of a grocery store on Terrace Avenue in Old South Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported one person suffered a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said officers were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. He added the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

BRPD reported the victim was shot in the chest and was last listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Officials also said there were no witnesses to the shooting as far as they know.

The victim reportedly drove someone to the store and was shot in the parking lot. Officials aren't sure if he was shot while sitting in his vehicle or if he was outside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

