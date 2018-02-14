Shooting victim found in car in grocery store parking lot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting victim found in car in grocery store parking lot

Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police responded to a gunshot victim in the parking lot of a grocery store on Terrace Avenue in Old South Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported one person suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated by EMS.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said officers were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

A news crew is at the scene and will provide a live report on 9News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly