Episcopal School of Baton Rouge reports investigation found no evidence of alleged sexual assault

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge reported Wednesday that after an “intensive and thorough” independent investigation, “no corroboration” has been found of the sexual assault allegations that surfaced in September 2017.

The school announced a special committee retained an independent investigator to look into claims of sexual assault between an employee and a former student.

Officials said not only has there been no proof of the inappropriate behavior, the investigator found no evidence of “any other allegation of sexual misconduct on a student by any current or former employee.”

