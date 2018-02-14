QB Grant Gunnell decommits from Texas A&M

A major 2019 target for Coach O and the LSU Tiger football team has re-opened his recruitment.

Grant Gunnell announced Tuesday night that he has decommitted from the Texas A&M Aggies.

The 4-star quarterback out of St. Pius X High School in Houston TX, is the No. 2 pro style QB in the 2019 high school class.

"With the coaching transition, along with other factors, I feel it is in my best interest to re-open my recruitment," Gunnell wrote on his Twitter account.

Thank you for everything Aggieland. pic.twitter.com/BDafr4rPer — Grant Gunnell (@grantgunnell7) February 14, 2018

LSU did not sign a quarterback in the 2018 class and lost out on quarterback James Foster to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

