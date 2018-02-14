From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a mild start to your Valentine's Day, with no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but be on the lookout for areas of patchy fog Wednesday morning.

Early temperatures are generally in the upper 50°s/lower 60°s on the way to a high in the upper 70°s. It will be mostly cloudy, with the possibility of a few spotty/isolated showers later in the day.

Overnight, there will be lingering clouds and areas of fog, with a low of 65°. Thursday, it will be another "spring-like" day, with a sun/cloud mix and breezy conditions. The forecast calls for southerly winds of 10 - 15 mph and a high topping out at 80°.

Our next cold front rolls around Friday. That means somewhat "limited" shower activity developing on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, with 30% coverage and up to 30% - 40% coverage Saturday and Sunday.

