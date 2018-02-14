LSU falls 80-65 to Alabama

Information provided by LSU Sports

TUSCALOOSA, AL - The LSU men’s basketball team could not find the answers to sustain a drive that got them back to within one point of the Alabama Crimson Tide early in the second half before Alabama was able to put together an 80-65 decision Tuesday night here at Coleman Coliseum.

The loss drops LSU to 14-11 overall and 5-8 in the league heading into the first of two straight home games for the Tigers (Saturday vs. Mizzou, Tuesday vs. Vandy), while Alabama is now 17-9 and 8-5 in the league.

Daryl Edwards got hot late in the game and had 21 points, hitting 8-of-10 field goals, including all three three-point attempts, while Skylar Mays was also in double figures for the Tigers with 13 points. The Tigers for the game shot just 39.3 percent (22-of-56) and 9-of-23 at the arc. Donta Hall had a big game with 20 points for the Crimson Tide, while Collin Sexton, despite foul trouble, had 15 points, Braxton Key added 12 and John Petty 11.

The Crimson Tide shot 55.1 percent (27-of-49) and 10-of-21 from the arc.

Click here for more