1 shot after altercation on Manson Drive

One man was shot Tuesday night after reportedly getting into an argument with another man.More >>
It all starts with a fiddle and a dance. Add in the accordion and the centuries old Mardi Gras tradition comes alive once again. The Fat Tuesday celebration in Mamou, Louisiana is unlike any other. No beads. No floats. But plenty of fun.More >>
A daring rescue attempt took place at the LSU lakes on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer "severely" injured Sunday night in a shooting remained hospitalized Tuesday.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
