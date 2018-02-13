1 shot after altercation on Manson Drive

One man was shot Tuesday night after reportedly getting into an argument with another man.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they received a call that two men were arguing with each other in the 1000 block of Manson Drive off of Old Hammond Highway. One man was shot and taken to a local hospital while the other fled the scene.

The victim's condition is currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

