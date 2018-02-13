3 arrested after body of teenage girl found in Maurepas

One man was shot Tuesday night after reportedly getting into an argument with another man.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a body was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.
It all starts with a fiddle and a dance. Add in the accordion and the centuries old Mardi Gras tradition comes alive once again. The Fat Tuesday celebration in Mamou, Louisiana is unlike any other. No beads. No floats. But plenty of fun.
A daring rescue attempt took place at the LSU lakes on Mardi Gras Day.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer "severely" injured Sunday night in a shooting remained hospitalized Tuesday.
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.
