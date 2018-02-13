3 arrested after body of teenage girl found in Maurepas

Three people have been arrested after a body was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.

"This investigation is still active, but I can tell you how we got to these arrests today. A missing persons report was filed with our office on February 9, 2018. As detectives began looking into the case of missing 19-year-old, Emily Rodgers, [from Ponchatoula, Louisiana], foul play was immediately suspected because of conflicting stories from those close to the investigation. As detectives continued looking into this case, they uncovered that Emily had been living in the Maurepas area. They also learned that some knew more about what happened to Emily than they were telling our detectives. My detectives were able to work with a witness who revealed details about the final hours of Emily’s life and then to the location of her body, found February 13, 2018 around 12 p.m. in a wooded area off Catfish Landing Road in Maurepas. I can tell you that we believe John Cowart ended Emily’s life. Others helped hide this fact. The motive is unclear at this time. We expect to learn a lot more about what led to Emily’s death pending an autopsy," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

The following people were arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center:

John Cowart, 35

Justin Scivique, 33

Derek Williford, 28

The investigation is ongoing. More arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.