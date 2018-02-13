3 arrested after body of 19-year-old woman found in Maurepas

Three men have been arrested after the body of a young woman was found in Maurepas on Mardi Gras Day.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported John Cowart, 35, Justin Scivicque, 33, and Derek Williford, 28, were taken into custody after the body of Emily Rodgers, 19, of Ponchatoula was found Tuesday around noon. It is believed Cowart killed Rodgers. The other two men are accused of helping hide the fact Rodgers had been killed.

Sheriff Jason Ard said his deputies initially started investigating the case after Rodgers was reported missing on February 9. He added as detectives began looking into it, "foul play was immediately suspected because of conflicting stories from those close to the investigation."

According to Ard, investigators learned Rodgers had been living in the Maurepas area and that some people knew more about what happened to her than they were telling detectives.

Ard stated a witness was able to give detectives details about the final hours of the young woman's life and led them to the location of her body, which was discovered in a wooded area off Catfish Landing Road in Maurepas.

Ard said the motive for the murder is unclear at this time, but he added investigators expect to learn a lot more about what led to her death once an autopsy is complete.

Cowart was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. His bond is set at $150,000, but probation and parole has placed a detainer on him.

Scivicque is charged with principal to second-degree murder. His bond is set at $150,000.

Williford is facing charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. His bond is set at $200,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.