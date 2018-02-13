Goose with arrow through body sparks rescue efforts at LSU lakes

A daring rescue attempt took place at the LSU lakes on Mardi Gras Day.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer "severely" injured Sunday night in a shooting remained hospitalized Tuesday.More >>
Lafayette is dubbed the second largest Mardi Gras in the State of Louisiana. Revelers typically toast a culture best known for boudin and BBQ.More >>
It appears LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron wants to make Baton Rouge his more permanent home.More >>
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner's name, town and prize amount are public information.More >>
The FBI says a man wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles could be here in South Carolina.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
