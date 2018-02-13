Arrow removed from 'Mardi Goose' after rescue at LSU lakes

Goose spotted at LSU lakes with an arrow sticking out of its body (Source: WAFB)

The wounded goose that was rescued from the LSU lakes on Mardi Gras Day has undergone minor surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The goose, named Mardi Goose by viewers on Facebook, had an arrow through its body. The female goose was rescued early Wednesday morning by East Baton Rouge Animal Control agents. The goose was captured by employees, Sedwin Barber and John Bigger.

They lured Mardi Goose with food at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, then captured her with a net gun.

“The adrenaline gets up,” Barber said. “The adrenaline gets way high. Actually during it, my supervisor was telling me, take the shot take the shot, take the shot. And... took the shot, that was it."

Workers at the LSU Veterinary School sedated the animal Wednesday afternoon and successfully removed the arrow. After the procedure, Mardi Goose was said to be "hissing at everyone," but was otherwise doing fine. She is expected to be released back into the lake within a few weeks.

Hilton Cole, director of East Baton Rouge Animal Control, says they will be teaming up with other agencies to investigate the crime. They say shooting a Canada Goose is a felony. "We're not very happy with the people or the person that did this,” Cole said. “We would like to see them brought to justice."

The rescue effort was launched on Mardi Gras Day after a viewer sent an email to the WAFB newsroom. A photo was sent in just before 4 p.m. and showed the goose walking around the LSU lakes with an arrow sticking out of its body.

Dennis and Gail Dickson first spotted the injured goose and called East Baton Rouge Animal Control. Two workers used nets to try to capture the goose, but were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, two brave LSU fraternity brothers from Pi Kappa Phi, Lee LeBlanc and Payton Braud, volunteered to pilot a canoe out into the lake to try to lure the goose back to shore. The canoe was rented from the nearby LSU Rec Center.

The two frat brothers were deemed the #GooseNavy by WAFB's viewers watching on Facebook Live.

LeBlanc and Braud attempted to corral the goose back to shore, but whenever they would get close, the goose would get spooked and fly away. Our viewers lovingly named the goose Mardi Goose, although some were rooting for the name Cupid.

Animal Control then arrived on the scene, but unfortunately did not have a functioning net gun on hand to trap the goose. At this point, the #GooseNavy disbanded, having tried to rescue the goose numerous times. You might say Mardi Goose was leading them on a "wild goose chase" around the lake.

It's unknown who shot the goose with the arrow.

