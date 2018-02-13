Lafayette Mardi Gras toasts a tradition of super heroes

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer "severely" injured Sunday night in a shooting remained hospitalized Tuesday.More >>
Lafayette is dubbed the second largest Mardi Gras in the State of Louisiana. Revelers typically toast a culture best known for boudin and BBQ.More >>
It appears LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron wants to make Baton Rouge his more permanent home.More >>
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.More >>
On Mardi Gras morning, one Baton Rouge couple welcomed their brand new baby boy into the world.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.More >>
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
