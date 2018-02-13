The Latest: California woman fatally stabbed by friends

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a woman fatally stabbed and dumped on the side of a California road (all times local):
1:00 p.m.
An official says the two people arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Northern California woman found by a motorist on the side of a road were friends of the victim.
Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly on Tuesday identified the slain woman as 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta of Tracy, California.
Kelly says Cuesta willingly got in the car with 19-year-old Daniel Gross and his 25-year-old girlfriend Melissa Leonardo. He wouldn't discuss a motive in the killing because of the ongoing investigation.
Kelly says Cuesta identified the suspects before dying Monday at a hospital.
Motorist Richard Loadholt tells KCRA-TV that he and a friend found Cuesta on Monday soaked in blood and dragging herself on the side of a road in Livermore.
___
12:38 p.m.
A motorist who found a 19-year-old woman who had been stabbed and dumped on the side of a road says he prayed with her and kept her awake and talking until help arrived.
Richard Loadholt tells KCRA-TV the woman was fighting for her life when he and a friend found her Monday soaked in blood and dragging herself on the side of a road in Livermore.
Alameda County officials say the woman told investigators who hurt her shortly before dying at a hospital.
Officials later arrested a man and a woman in Modesto in her killing. They have not said what led to the attack or identified the victim and the 19-year-old suspects.
___
Information from: KCRA-TV.
